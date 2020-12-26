Deborah Lynn Cunningham
Deborah Lynn Cunningham, 63 of Goodrich, Texas passed away December 16, 2020 peacefully at her home.
Debbie was born on October 9, 1957 in Lufkin, Texas to Prentiss Carter and Billie Jean (Clark) Weese.
Debbie never met a stranger; she made people laugh, and she loved fiercely. She was a joy and a blessing to her family and friends. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, John Cunningham; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda (Cunningham) and Zac Stayton and her two beloved grandchildren, Avery and Hayes Stayton; sisters and their spouses, Mary Anne and J.C. Evans, Jeanne and Wade Moore, and Linda Carter and fiancé Ed Elizaitis; aunts, Mary Cobb; Mary Alice Clark, and Barbara Tims; six nephews: Justin and Cody Evans, Trey and Blake Moore, Kenny and Jeremy Karber; cousins Robby, Ben, and Jerry Cobb; Mary Clark Tran and George Wilson Clark; Cole and Carter Tims and best friend, Marty Grumbles Harris.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Big Daddy and Big Mama Wilson and Fannie Mae Clark; Papa C and Mama C, CP and Willie Eva Carter; her mother, Billie Jean Weese; Uncle Kenneth and Aunt Mary Lou Clark; Uncle Jerry Clark; Uncle Hugh Tims and her father, Prentiss Carter.
She believed in education and made it a priority for her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Debbie Cunningham to the Shepherd I.S.D. Blue and White Scholarship or to the Diboll Band Boosters: P.O. Box 99 Diboll, TX 75941.
