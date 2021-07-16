Victor Baeza
Cremation arrangements for for Victor Baeza, 81, of Hemphill, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Baeza was born July 26, 1939, and died July 14, 2021, in Hemphill.
Shirley Marie (Halliburton) Hearn
Services for Shirley Hearn, 76, of Pasadena, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Carrell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Mrs. Hearn was born Aug. 3, 1944, in Huntington and died July 14, 2021, in Pasadena.
Billy Hunt
Graveside services for Billy Hunt, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. John’s Cemetery off state Highway 103 and County Road 3250 in the St. John’s Community. Mr. Hunt was born Dec. 8, 1937, died July 9, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, director.
Vickie Amburn Perez
Graveside services for Vickie Amburn Perez, 57, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine County. She was born Oct. 14, 1963, in San Augustine and died July 14, 2021, in Lufkin. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Marie Bullock Ward
Services for Marie Bullock Ward, 99, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday. Mrs. Ward was born Dec. 5, 1921, in Grassland and died July 13, 2021, in Woodburn, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.