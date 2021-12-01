Memorial services for Jill Roberson, 53, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.
Jill was born July 24, 1968, in Anaheim, California, to Dennis Brodhagen and Barbara Martinez, and died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in Lufkin.
Jill worked as the Chief Financial Officer for the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce. She loved her job and the hands on experience of serving a smaller community. Jill enjoyed going to the gym and going to Café Del Rio for Margarita Night. Above all, Jill loved her grandchildren with all of her heart.
Jill is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brooke and Justin Letbetter of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Mariah Frias and Taylor Lopez of Lufkin; grandsons, Triton Letbetter, Kingston Frias, and Cassius Letbetter, all of Lufkin; granddaughter, Jade Lopez of Lufkin; mother and stepfather, Barbara and Gabriel Martinez of Fullerton, CA; and sisters, Mia Arciniega of Fullerton, CA, and Amie DiGregorio of Salem, MA.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Brodhagen; husband, Steve Roberson; stepfather, George Hatanaka; grandmother, Otilia Martinez; aunt, Cordy Amarillas; and uncle, John Martinez.
Special memorials may be made to the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, 1615 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin, Texas 75901.
