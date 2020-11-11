Larry J. Mayo
Services for Larry J. Mayo, 65, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Larry was born September 19, 1955 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Evelyn (Hanson) and Amos E. Mayo. He passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in a local hospital.
Larry was a loving son, brother, nephew and uncle. He was employed with Lufkin Industries as a machinist. He enjoyed sports, fishing and hunting. His favorite teams were the Longhorns, Astros and Texans.
Survivors include his sisters, Amy Joyce Conner of Hudson, Rhonda Krieg of Austin, Sheila Sinnard of Lufkin and Melissa Crump and husband Daniel of Houston; nieces and nephews, Don Ray, Jr., Christie, Stacie, Angela, Robert, Aleesa, Jamie, Precilla, William, Amber, Wesley, Christa, Stephanie and Jacob; and his best friend, Lucky.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Don Ray, Sr.; and niece, Tina Mayo.
The family will receive friends from Noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
