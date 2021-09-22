Funeral services for Gary Keith Lawrence, 58, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Eric Peyton and Brother Bennie Boles officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Gary was born January 9, 1963 in Lufkin, Texas to Winston and Fonda (Carter) Lawrence, and passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 in a local hospital.
Gary was currently employed by Hudson Water Supply. He previously worked at Lufkin Industries for over 20 years and had also worked at WHIPCO Machine Shop in Livingston and Derby Machine Shop in Nacogdoches.
Gary loved people and never met a stranger. He loved to hunt, fish, play 42, and dance. Most of all he loved to talk about his Lord and Savior and wanted everyone to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Gary was a member of Lancewood Baptist Church.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sharon (Anderson) Lawrence of Lufkin; sons and wives, Brent and Jessica Lawrence of Bryan, Randy and Kayleen Laird of Lufkin; daughter and husband, Samantha and Josh Sanders of Weatherford; daughter, Nikki Ross of Lufkin; grandchildren, Skyla, Laci, Hannah, and Kaiden Sanders, Joshua, Emily and Michael Lawrence, Emmi and Van Laird, and Amber and Luke Ross; parents, Winston and Vada Lawrence of Lufkin and Fonda and Jim Torrez of Rocksprings; brother and sister-in-law, Stevie and Carolyn Lawrence of Rockport; father-in-law, Willard Anderson of Lufkin; sister-in-law and husband, Melanie and Johnny Charanza of Lufkin; numerous other family members; as well as many, many friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his nephew, Colten Lawrence; mother-in-law, Annette Anderson; and father-in-law, Herdis J. Bice, who held a special place in Gary’s heart for leading Gary to the Lord.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Westbrook, Mitchell Benge, Ricky Henson, Josh Sanders, Kaiden Sanders, Josh Lawrence, Dustin Shoemaker, and Dwayne Shoemaker.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
