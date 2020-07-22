Ronnie “Gagas” Ulrich
Memorial services for Ronnie “Gagas” Ulrich, 40, of Hudson, will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church in Lufkin with Bro. Josh McNeely officiating.
Ronnie was born March 6, 1980 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Ronald Joe Ulrich and Peggy Sue (Lynn) Ulrich, and died Friday day, July 17, 2020 in Houston.
Ronnie attended Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church. He loved bonfires, fishing, and anything in the outdoors. Ronnie enjoyed working, listening to music, and going to tailgate parties. He adored spending time with his girls.
Ronnie is survived by his mother, Peggy Ulrich of Lufkin; father and mother, Ron and Glenda Ulrich of Pollok; daughters, Emma and Ava Ulrich both of Pollok; sisters, Robin and Ashley Lynn, both of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ricky and Keisha Ulrich and E.J. and Heather Knight, all of Hudson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shae and Justin May of Apple Springs and Heather Knight and Craig Flickinger II of Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews, and aunts and uncles; and special brothers, Dustin, Tom, Jarrell, Wes, Joe, Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, and Zechariah.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
