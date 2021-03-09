The death of Nelda Million Morrison occurred Saturday, March 6, 2021. Nelda was born November 27, 1929 to Guy Samuel Million and Verna (Robertson) Million in Center, Texas. At the age of 18 months her family moved to Liberty, Texas where her father and two of his brothers bought a variety store.
She graduated from Liberty High School as salutatorian in 1948. She was a graduate of Lon Morris College and treasured her years there as a member of the girls sextette with their performance in New York at Madison Square Garden at the Lions Club National Convention as a highlight. She was also a graduate of the University of Texas where she was active in the Methodist Wesley Foundation and made many friends.
After graduating from Texas she began teaching elementary education in Conroe, Texas where she met her future husband Simon “Si” H. Morrison, Jr. and married him in Liberty August 5, 1953. She later received a Master’s from Stephen F. Austin State University. She taught at several schools in Austin and Lufkin and retired from Redland. While in Austin she took a year off to paint and sell her artwork. She served as organist for the First Christian Church Lufkin for 36 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Guy and Verna Million and husband, Si Morrison.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Byrne Morrison Phillips; nephew, James Wallace Phillips, Jr. and wife Sandra; niece, Amy Byrne Phillips and husband Randy Scroggins; great-niece, Amanda English and husband Andrew, son, Scout; great-nephew, Wayne Phillips and wife Katherine, son, Lucius.
Thank you to Hospice for your final care and to MRC PineCrest, Lufkin, for 14 plus years of ultimate satisfaction.
There will be a private family funeral.
