Pamela Coleman Beasley
Mrs. Pamela Coleman Beasley, age 76, passed from this life into eternity August 10, 2020. She was born April 20, 1944 in Jacksonville, Texas, the daughter of the late Robert and Lillie Coleman. She and her husband, “Jimmy,” of fifty-seven years, had lived in Nacogdoches (SFA), Lufkin, Tyler, Houston, Tripoli, Libya, Memphis, Tennessee, Denver, Colorado, Richmond, Virginia, and Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; but, chose the beautiful city of Tyler for retirement.
Family and friends will gather at Bullard Cemetery on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for a graveside service officiated by Chaplin Robert Carter. Facial masks are requested at the service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler.
Besides her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her grandparents, James Payne and Anne Franklin; and, Robert and Ada Kirkpatrick Coleman.
As a believer in Jesus Christ, Pam’s love for the Lord touched many. Through the years, including her most recent fellowship with Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Pam passionately served as a Sunday School teacher to women as well as a MOPS Mentor Mom for many years, where she found a true “calling.” She loved home decorating, craft-work, teaching; but, most of all, she loved being a wife, mother and “Gran” to her four grandchildren as well as a friend to many.
Pam is survived by her husband, James Beasley; daughter, Katherine Schouten and husband Jerry of Denver, CO.; and her son, Jason Beasley and wife Molly of Richmond, VA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Aidan, Taylor, and Kelsey Beasley, and Ashley Donahoe; and brothers Ronnie (wife Galya), Brent, and Brad (wife Sharon) Coleman. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sorely miss her.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Craig Harrison, Billy Walker, Marshall Burkett, all of Tyler, Tommy Martin of Boerne, Pat Foley of Lufkin and Aubrey Smith of Memphis, Tennessee.
