Graveside services for Don Sessum, 89, of Etoile, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 in the Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile, with Pastor Justine Cornwell officiating.
Mr. Sessum was born April 3, 1932 in Hosston, Louisiana, the son of the late Frances (Allen) and David Franklin Sessum. He passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Sessum was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He loved his music and fishing and played the steel guitar and lead guitar. He was employed for 42 years at Southland Paper Mill. Mr. Sessum proudly served in the United States Marie Corp in Korea.
Survivors include his wife, Geneva Sessum of Etoile; sons, David Sessum and wife Shari of Elkhart, James Sessum of Lufkin, Rickey Sessum of Andrews, Harvey Terry and wife Theresa of Trinity and Shane Terry and wife Tracey of Trinity; daughters, Cynthia Peoples of Nacogdoches, Donna Oliver and husband Mark of Pollok, Leora Traylor and partner Brenda of Nacogdoches, Cindy Fondren of Lufkin and Jeanne Malone of Lufkin; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sessum was preceded in death by his sisters, Hazel Smith, Juanita Provost and Ann Cord; granddaughter, Sara Malone; and previous wife, Margaret Sessum.
Mr. Sessum’s family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Gipson Funeral Home.
