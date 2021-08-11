Vera (Albritton) Jones
Graveside services for Vera (Albritton) Jones, 106, of Diboll, will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Diboll with Bro. Jerry Young officiating.
Mrs. Jones was born August 16, 1914, in Angelina County, Texas, to the late Ira John Albritton and Eudie (George) Albritton, and died Sunday, August 1, 2021, in Diboll.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church for over 90 years. She enjoyed traveling and working in her garden.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Brenda Jones of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, John and Jane Williamson of Georgetown; grandsons, Eric Williamson and James Williamson, both of Georgetown; granddaughter and husband, Jennifer and Aaron Smith of Diboll; granddaughter, Misty Harcrow of The Woodlands; grandson, Jonathan Jones of Minot, ND; great-grandsons, Ethan Smith, Benjamin Smith, and Cooper Smith, all of Diboll; great-great-grandson, Asher Smith of Diboll; great-granddaughters, Audrey Jones of Lubbock and London Harcrow of The Woodlands; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Newburn Jones; and 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Conner, David Allbritton, Tim Havard, Roland Dubose, James Williamson, Aaron Smith, Eric Williamson, and Ethan Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Malone Holt and Joe Parish.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Felicia Patton, Diane Ulmer, and Hospice in the Pines.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904 or to the Prairie Grove Cemetery Association, 194 Grady Rd., Diboll, Texas 75941.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
