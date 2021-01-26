Funeral services for Isidro R. Perez, 82, of Rocky Face, Georgia, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First Apostolic Church in Burke with Pastor Raymond Sloan and Pastor Paul Mettlen officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Perez was born January 5, 1939 in Los Alamos, Coahuila, Mexico to the late Trinidad (Rodriguez) and Donato Perez, and died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Clorinda and Lorenzo Arteaga of Rocky Face, Georgia, Maria P. and Teodocio Ocon of Nacogdoches, Eunice and Gerardo Rodriguez of Rocky Face, Georgia, and Joan and Jimmy Inman of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Isidro, Jr. and Geneva Perez of Lufkin and Nicholas and Robin Perez of Huntington; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; 8 sisters; two brothers; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lupe H. Perez; brother, Pedro Perez; and granddaughter, Teodora Ocon.
Pallbearers will be Isidro Perez, Jr., Nicholas Perez, Jerry Lee Rodriguez, Seth Arteaga, Jeremy Arteaga, Samuel Arteaga, Adam Inman, and Chris Inman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benancio Ocon and Eduardo Ocon.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.