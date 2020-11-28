Ernest Langford
Ernest Langford, 83, of Lufkin, was born October 26, 1937 in Austin, Texas, the son of the late Amy (Lockwood) and C. M. Langford, Jr. He passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Langford was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved painting, sculpturing and photography. His favorite thing to do was working on political campaigns. Mr. Langford proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lufkin.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Langford of Lufkin; son, Michael Langford of Lufkin; daughter, Amy Hearn of Lufkin; granddaughter, Tara Zavala of Tyler; grandson, Taylor Schroeder of San Diego, California; brothers, Alan Langford and wife Jeannie of Gatesville and Phillip Langford and wife Carmen of Mt. Enterprise; 3 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marietta Langford of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Langford was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Langford; and brothers, Charles Langford and Kenneth Langford.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Langford’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army of Lufkin, 412 S. Third Street, Lufkin, TX 75901; or Christion Information Service Center of Lufkin (CISC), 501 S. Angelina, Lufkin, TX 75901.
A memorial service for Mr. Langford will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Cremation arrangements have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
