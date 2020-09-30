Wendell Lamar Deason
April 12, 1979-September 24, 2020
Wendell Lamar Deason, age 41, of Humble, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Wendell was born April 12, 1979 in Houston, TX.
The family will receive guests for a visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. A Graveside Service will take place at 1:30 PM in Brookside Memorial Park with interment to follow.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.brooksidefuneralhomelauder.com for the Deason family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.