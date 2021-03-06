Ed Joseph, Jr.
Funeral services for Ed Joseph, Jr., 61, of Kingwood will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Keith Whitaker officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Joseph was born June 8, 1959 in Lufkin, Texas to Sue (Guerra) and Edward Joseph, Sr., and died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Humble.
Formerly of Lufkin, Mr. Joseph had resided in Kingwood for 11 years. He was a 1977 graduate of Central High School. His career in retail began at Cannon & Parker while he was in high school. He also worked for Blackstocks, Perry Brothers and Baskins, and was currently employed with Safety Wear, Ltd. While in Lufkin he was active in the Lufkin Jaycees and Lufkin Noon Lions Club, actively working the Angelina County Benefit Rodeo, Jaycees Haunted House, and other events. His hobby was watching the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros. He loved being Papa J to his grandkids. He was always laughing and brought a smile to each person he met. He never met a stranger, loved to cut up and joke, and enjoyed being around people. Mr. Joseph was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Gina (McCay) Joseph of Kingwood; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Rhona Joseph of Venice, Florida and Drew and Chelsea Brown of Katy; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Tyler Baucom of Aledo; grandchildren who knew him as PaPa J, Jordon Joseph, Jaiden Joseph, Juliette Joseph, Carter Brown, Caroline Brown, Campbell Baucom, Major Baucom, Townsend Baucom, and Annaleigh Baucom; mother, Sue Joseph of Pollok; sister, Carole Smith of Lufkin; brothers and sister-in-law, Leslie Joseph of Pollok and Richard Joseph and Michelle Ferguson of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Joseph, Sr.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
