Services for Joseph Perry Benson, 69, of Bronson, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at CrossRoads Christian Center Church. Inurnment at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pineland. He was born June 23, 1952, and died Feb. 7, 2022. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine.
Charles Edward Carrington
Charles Edward Carrington, 88, of Lufkin, died May. 5, 2022. All Families Mortuary & Cremation Service.
Terry Johnson
Graveside services for Terry Johnson, 71, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Liberty Hill Memorial Garden in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mr. Johnson was born Jan. 2, 1951, and died May. 9, 2022.
Mary Edith Lewis
Memorial services for Mary Edith Lewis, 87, of San Augustine County, are being planned for a later date. Inurnment will be in Macedonia Cemetery in Broaddus. She was born Dec. 26, 1934, and died May 7, 2022. Wyman Robert Funeral Home, San Augustine.
Alfred Gene Sowell
Services for Alfred Gene Sowell, 74, of San Augustine County, will be at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sowell Cemetery in San Augustine County. He was born Sept. 16, 1947, and died May 9, 2022.
Darleen Vanderford
Graveside services for Darleen Vanderford, 78, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the South Park Cemetery in Pearland. She was born Aug. 11, 1943, and died May 9, 2022. Carroway Funeral Home.
