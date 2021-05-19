Clareen Baker Cryer
Services for Clareen Baker Cryer, 78, of Huntington TX, will be held Thursday May 20, 2021 at 10am in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Pastor Cary Modisett will be officiating. Interment will follow at Tom Havard Cemetery.
Clareen Baker Cryer, 78, of Huntington went to be with her LORD and SAVIOR on Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born on April 16, 1943 in Angelina County to Martha Jane Cryer Baker and Levy Baker.
Clareen was a true warrior with unwavering faith, leading by example for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, mother-in-law and a loyal friend. A great homemaker who enjoyed cooking for her family, she looked forward to gatherings with her loved ones. She loved the outdoors and was fond of bird watching; she also enjoyed hunting and fishing. She adored her flower garden and appreciated everyone who helped her care for it.
Clareen is survived by her husband of 30 years Verlin Cryer of Huntington, sisters, Linda Gammons of Lufkin and Debra Allo of Louisiana, brothers, Richard Baker and Roy Gene Baker, both of Louisiana. Sons and Daughter daughters-in-law, David and Brenda Cortez of Huntington, Gary and Cynthia K. Cortez of Huntington, William and Tiffany Crain of Lufkin, Calvin and Alicia Murphy of Lufkin, and Vernon Cryer of Saron. Daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Robert Faver of Saron, Tonya and Tom Collier of Zavalla and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Martha Jane Cryer Baker and Levy Baker, son Kennith Wayne Crain, Daughter Rita Ann Bergeron, brother, Gail Baker, Sisters, Vernell Baker and Melba Lee Baker and late husband (father of her children) William Nelson Crain.
Pallbearers: Johnathan Cortez, Trevor Reppond, B.J. Knight, Aaron Knight, Nate Murphy, and David Cortez Jr. Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Faver, Bron Cryer, Brad Cryer, Tom Collier, Heston Hamm, JoJo Claussen, Eric Havard, Ryan Havard.
Visitation: 5pm-7pm Wednesday May 19, 2021 Funeral Services: 10am Thursday May 20, 2021 McNutt Chapel 400 South 1st, Lufkin TX 75901 Interment: Tom Havard Cemetery
