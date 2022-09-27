Graveside services for Barbara Jo (Wells) Kelsey, 71, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin with Bro. Jerry Young officiating.
Mrs. Kelsey was born November 22, 1950, in Beulah, Texas, to the late Elvis Leon Wells and Ina Mae (Bailey) Wells, and died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Kelsey graduated from Lufkin High School in 1969 with honors. She was a proofreader for the Lufkin Daily News right after graduating. Mrs. Kelsey loved to travel, read, and listen to Elvis Presley's music. She enjoyed playing slot machines and spending time with her family. Mrs. Kelsey loved raising her children and grandchildren and also loved her dog, Prissy very much.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Lynn Kelsey of Lufkin; daughter, Jennifer Rene Richards of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jody and John McCann of The Woodlands, TX; grandson and wife, David and Val Crain of Baytown, TX; granddaughter and husband, Morgan and Ruben Robledo of Lufkin; granddaughter, Mia Cowan of The Woodlands, TX; great grandson, Silas Crain of Baytown, TX; great granddaughter, Ruby Robledo of Lufkin; brother, Phillip Wells of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Judy Wells Read of Pollok; numerous other family members and close friends; and dog, Prissy.
Mrs. Kelsey was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Wells; and sister-in-law, Evonne Wells.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
