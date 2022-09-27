shafer square sept 2021

Graveside services for Barbara Jo (Wells) Kelsey, 71, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin with Bro. Jerry Young officiating.

Mrs. Kelsey was born November 22, 1950, in Beulah, Texas, to the late Elvis Leon Wells and Ina Mae (Bailey) Wells, and died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her residence.