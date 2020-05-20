Harold Clayton Maxwell
Visitation for Harold Clayton Maxwell, 80, of Diboll will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Private family graveside services will be held in the Temple Family Cemetery with Dr. Brian Wiggins officiating.
Mr. Maxwell was born April 16, 1940 in Odessa, Texas to the late Alma (Arendt) and Byron F. Maxwell, Sr., and died unexpectedly Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Katy, Texas.
Mr. Maxwell resided in Diboll most of his adult life. He retired as President and CEO of the Forest Products Division of Temple Inland following 41 years of employment. Mr. Maxwell enjoyed golf, hunting, being outdoors, spending time with his friends, and most of all dearly loved his family. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lufkin for over 50 years and was instrumental in the design and fundraising of the children’s preschool. He served on numerous boards and associations both locally and nationally over the years.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Louise Maxwell of Diboll; sons and daughter-in-law, David Maxwell of Houston, Troy and Keri Maxwell of Katy; grandchildren, Tyler Len Vaughn and Lauren Louise Maxwell, both of Katy; sisters and brother-in-law, Marjorie Maxwell Werbner of Rockwall, Carolyn and Jackie Mitchell of Albany; brother, Byron F. Maxwell, Jr. of Albany; a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Maxwell Humber.
Harold and Louise were influential in the construction of the building that houses the regional office of the American Cancer Society, and that building was named in their honor. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the visitation may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
