Services for James H. Elliott, 85, of Jasper will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Mack Duncan and Bro Arnold Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mr. Elliott was born November 26, 1935 in Apple Springs to the late Rosie (Young) and Jim Elliott. He passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Kirbyville, Texas.
James was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He worked for Lufkin Industries for 43 years. He enjoyed playing his guitar and fiddle. He also loved hunting and fishing. He was a good man and will be missed by many.
Survivors include his daughters, Kathy Renee Turner and husband Larry from Apple Springs, Krystal Rose Goodwin from Jasper; son, Steven Ray Elliott and wife Tracy from Silsbee; grandchildren, Brad, Devin, Katlin Turner; Jacey Goodwin, Jeremiah Elliott, Carissa and Matthew Cox; numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his previous wife, Laverne Elliott
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cynthia Ann Elliott; son, James Randall Elliott; 1st wife, Kathleen Tullos Elliott; brothers Thomas and Clifton Elliott; sister, Reba Marshburn, nephew, Jimmy Marshburn
Pallbearers will be Brad, Devin and Katlin Turner, Matthew Cox, Jeremiah Elliott and Tony Goins.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
