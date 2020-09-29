Naomi Ellington
Services for Naomi Ellington, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery. Mrs. Ellington was born Jan. 9, 1933, and died Sept. 26, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kenneth Emanis
Cremation arrangements for Kenneth Emanis, 69, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Emanis was born July 7, 1951, in Houston, and died Sept. 25, 2020, in Lufkin.
Paul Jerry Hill
Services for Paul Jerry Hill, 84, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Piney Creek Baptist Church in Pennington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Hill was born March 30, 1936, in Crockett, and died Sept. 28, 2020, in San Augustine.
Jacqueline Thomas
Cremation arrangements for Jacqueline Thomas, 47, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Thomas was born March 6, 1973, in Lufkin, and died Sept. 25, 2020, in Lufkin.
