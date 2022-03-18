Services for Billy Joe Hendry, 77, of Lufkin will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Jerry Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Diboll, Texas.
Billy was born August 31, 1944 in Diboll, Texas to Mildred Juanita (Loving) and Young Hendry. He passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his residence.
Billy served his country in the branch of the United States Army. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda (Chandler) Hendry; sons, Doug Hendry, Billy Hendry Jr., Adam Hendry, and David Hendry and wife Michelle; sister Louise Hendry; grandchildren, Hannah Blackwell, David Hendry Jr., Madison Hendry, Kayden Hendry, Cason Hendry, Ashtyn Hendry, Lauren Hendry, and Nicholas Hendry. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Young Hendry and his mother, Juanita Hendry; sister, Mary Musick and brother-in-law, Lacy Musick.
Pallbearers will be Charles Mann, Bobby Chandler Jr., Eric Chandler, Joey Johnson, Jeremy Murphy, David Hendry Jr., and Ricky Hendry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hannah Blackwell, Madison Hendry, Ashtyn Hendry, Lauren Hendry, Kayden Hendry and Cason Hendry.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening, March 17, 2022 at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
