Graveside funeral services for Darrell Trent Williams, 47, of Lufkin will be Monday, June 22nd, at 2:15 PM at the Shiloh Cemetery in Alto, Texas with Rev. Stephen Courtney officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home in Alto from 1 PM until 2 PM on Monday before the service. Mr. Williams passed away Friday, June 19, in Lufkin. He was born March 26, 1973 in Lufkin, Texas to Thomas E. “Tommy” Williams and Martha Clifton Williams. Trent had lived most of his life in Lufkin and had also lived in Alto for several years. He graduated from Lufkin High School in 1991 and served in the U.S. Army for 2 years in Germany. He had worked for Alto Butane and Kalman Floor Company and was a Christian. He was baptized at the Cold Springs Methodist Church in Alto as a youth and had most recently attended Timber Creek Assembly of God in Lufkin. Trent loved gardening, traveling, and helping people in need. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Williams. He is survived by his mother Martha Clifton Williams of Lufkin, daughter Ahnyka Williams of Lufkin, son Aayden Williams of Lufkin, sister Angie Williams of Baytown and nieces Aimee Smith, Genna Landry and Olivia Xeller of Baytown. Pallbearers will be Terry Killingsworth, Steven Lyons, Brad Wallace, Joe Bob Jones, Brian Sessions, Sonny Clifton, Phil Williams and Mark Lehman. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Derrett, Robert Marlow and Jim Riggs. Memorials may be made to Shiloh Cemetery, P.O. Box 315 Alto 75925 or Cold Springs Methodist Church in Alto.
