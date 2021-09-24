Funeral services for Lois Jean St. John, 82, of Lufkin will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Madison Garcia officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Mrs. St. John was born December 2, 1938 in Colton, California to the late Marsha Naomi (Goble) and Harry O’Grady, Jr., and died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at The Joseph House.
Mrs. St. John had resided in Lufkin for 30 years. She retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She loved life and enjoyed dancing and singing. She was an animal lover and supported all sorts of animal protection agencies. Mrs. St. John was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Dave and Beth Dickerson of Booneville, Mississippi, Richard and Karen Dickerson of Huntington; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara O’Grady of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Richard Dickerson; second husband, John St. John; son, Rick Dickerson; daughter, LeAnn Young; great-grandson, Dale Heflin, Jr.; and sister, Marsha Lemond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a church of your choice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
