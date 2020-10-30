Doren Light was born in Mineral Wells, Texas on September 30, 1951. He joined his parents, Davis and Inez Light and older brother Dan, at home with the Lord on October 27, 2020 following a valiant and courageous battle against pulmonary fibrosis and liver disease.
He will be sorely missed here on Earth by his family — sister, Doris Dale of Plano; brother and sister-in-law, Doyle and Valerie Light of Mineral Wells; nieces and nephews, David Light, Kerri Wilkerson, Kristi Dallmeyer, Matthew Dale, Bekah Foss, Vanessa Bailey; and 12 great nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed numerous friends and coworkers who meant so much to him in Lufkin where he was so happy for the last 25 years.
Family gatherings will have a noticeable empty chair. He was a wonderful blessing to us all. Soar, Doren, soar!
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 30 at Dobbs Valley Cemetery.
