Melba L. Havard
Services for Melba L. Havard, 97, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with Bro. Charles Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Havard was born April 16, 1923 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Birdie (Gann) and William Clifford Register. She passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 in a Nacogdoches Assisted Living.
Mrs. Havard was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was retired from Angelina County Clerk’s Office as Deputy Clerk. She enjoyed reading her Bible, singing, gardening and canning. She played the piano for Midway Baptist Church for many years. She was world famous for her chicken and dumplings, which her grandkids fought over. She was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Elaine Wingate Hurst and husband Tom of Nacogdoches; son, David Havard and wife Janet of Diboll; grandson, Kyle Wingate of Baytown; granddaughter, Jill Havard and wife Jessica of Mansfield; grandson, Josh Havard and wife Barb of Lufkin; grandson, Cody Havard and wife Alex of Lufkin; great-grandson, Kolton Jay Wingate of College Station; great-granddaughters, Kailey Wingate of Baytown, Sierra Havard, Spring Havard and Jaylen Dinger, all of Lufkin; great-grandson, Cameron Dinger of Lufkin; and brother, Marlon Ray Register and wife Jean of Lufkin.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Havard was preceded in death by her husband, Henry D. Havard, Sr.; and sister, Bonnie Harrell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Wingate, Kolton Wingate, Jill Havard, Josh Havard, Cody Havard and Gary Stewart.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time Friday at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
