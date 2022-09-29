Oran Alton Sullivan, of Apple Springs, passed away September 26, 2022, at the age of ninety-three. Oran was born on October 6, 1928, in Apple Springs, Texas to father, Samuel Temple Sullivan and mother, Sarah Evie (Anderson) Sullivan. He loved spending time with his family and attending special events. He thoroughly enjoyed visiting with friends and telling stories. He also loved being outdoors with his horses and cattle especially his horses and working with his John Deere tractor. Mr. Sullivan was a member of Apple Springs Baptist Church. Also, Oran was a member of the OES #1035. Mr. Oran leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving children, son; Leland and wife, Jeannie Sullivan of Magnolia, Curtis and wife, Rita Sullivan of Apple Springs; daughter; LaRetta and husband, Jerry Bolain of Oklahoma City, OK, son; Wesley and wife Cindy Sullivan of Katy, TX; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and many friends also survive. Mr. Sullivan is preceded in death by his loving wife: JaNelle Sullivan, parents: Samuel and Sarah Sullivan, multiple brothers, and sisters. Visitation for Oran Alton Sullivan will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. until funeral service time at 10:00 a.m. at the Apple Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Due officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery. Please share your memories with the family by signing the guestbook @ www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
