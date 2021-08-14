Carrol Arthur Mettlen
Carrol Arthur Mettlen, loving husband and father of two sons passed from this life on Monday August 2, 2021, at his home in Tyler, Texas. He was 66 years old. A memorial service celebrating Carrol’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 17, at 10:00 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Tyler, with Br. Paul Mettlen officiating.
Carrol was born on October 8, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas to Arthur James and Alice Ressie Mettlen. He enjoyed small town life growing up in Diboll, Texas. His early years included involvement in Cub Scouts, camping, building trades, hot rods, and baseball. He was brought up in a loving family of sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
While in high school, Carrol met Julie Lazarine, and 3 short years later the two were married on August 14, 1976 in Diboll, Texas. They have been together ever since. After marrying Julie, Carrol found himself surrounded by Julie’s large extended family, who loved and welcomed him with open arms. As a young couple, Carrol and Julie often spent their leisure time with friends and family, enjoying outdoor activities including, boating, fishing, and water skiing. They moved to Tyler in August, 1976.
The greatest joy of Carrol’s life occurred at the birth of his twin sons Cole and Hunter, and continued as he taught them about what he referred to as “the simple pleasures in life”… nature, hunting, fishing, and the Dallas Cowboys. Carrol loved the Lord, and there was nothing he loved more on this earth than being a husband to Julie and father to Cole and Hunter.
For 25 years, Carrol worked for United Technologies/Carrier Corporation in Tyler, retiring in 2015. After retirement, Carrol continued to enjoy outdoor activities, as well as participating in storage building auctions in the Tyler area. He shared great stories and experiences, had a funny sense of humor, and sometimes enjoyed simple quiet times sitting on his back porch with their dog, Evie… and a cold beer.
Carrol was preceded in death by his father Arthur James Mettlen, mother Ressie Mettlen, and sister, Nora Mullins. He is survived by his wife Julie, sons Cole and Hunter, his sister Dorris Miller, several brothers- and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.. all who miss him greatly.
If desired, memorials can be made in Carrol’s memory to the American Heart Association, 12345 N. Lamar Blvd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78753.
Services will be at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Tuesday, August 17, at 10:00 a.m.
