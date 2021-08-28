Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez
Services for Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez “El Tigre”, 75, of Lufkin will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lufkin, with Father Denzil officiating, assisted by Deacon Trevino. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.
Mr. Gonzalez was born January 19, 1946 in Mexico to Inez (Rodriguez) and Juan Gonzalez. He passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in a local hospital.
He worked for many years as a foundry worker at Lufkin Industries. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved music and dancing with his wife and daughters-in-law. He also played the accordion and loved to sing. Jose was the life of the party. He always played “Las Mananitas” with his accordion at everyone’s birthday. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, loved going to church, and loved watching soccer.
Survivors include his wife, Ofelia (Segura) Gonzalez of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Juan and Anita Gonzalez of Cypress, Gerardo “Jerry” and Yuri Gonzalez of Lufkin; son, Daniel Gonzalez of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Nelda and Emilio Vidal of Lufkin; brothers, Gonzalo Gonzalez of Mexico, Domingo Gonzalez of Mexico, Jesus Gonzalez Sr. of Corrigan, and Raul Gonzalez Sr. of Lufkin; sisters, Carmen Gonzalez of Lufkin, and Cristina Garcia of Mexico; grandchildren, Brianna, Yesenia, Reyna, Savannah, Kaylee, Johan, Mackenzy, Mackayla, Adriana, Shane, Yahir and Genesis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Jesus Gonzalez.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening August 29, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com.
