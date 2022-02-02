Buddy Ray Hamilton

Buddy Hamilton, age 84 passed away on January 27, 2022 at home in Kerrville, Texas, with his wife and two daughters by his side. He was born on October 27, 1937, in Belton, West Virginia to Argile Ray and Mary Eleanor Hamilton.
Buddy moved to Breckenridge, Texas when he was nine years old and lived there with his parents until he left to go to college. Buddy excelled in high school football and went to TCU on a scholarship.
Upon finishing school, Buddy went to work for Central Freight Lines and worked there until he retired in March, 1996.
Buddy married Gloria Dean Denum on January 1, 1981. They lived in Lufkin, Texas until retirement.
Buddy and Dean moved to Kerrville, Texas and resided there until his death.
Buddy was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Gloria Dean Hamilton, two daughters, Krissi Temple and Lauri Stewart, and one stepdaughter, Deidra Naron. Buddy is also survived by sister, Marlene Tubbs, one brother, Greg Hamilton, and two sons-in law, Joe Stewart and Johnny Naron. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Bryce Stewart, Sarah Skillern, Brett Stewart and two step grandchildren, Amber Parrott and Johnny Craig Naron. He also leaves three great grandchildren, John Parrott, Alli Parrott, and Jess Naron.
Buddy was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Hamilton and one step-son, Craig Denum.
Buddy enjoyed spending his summers in South Fork, Colorado where he fished, hiked and explored jeep trails.
It was a common sight to find Buddy sitting on the mountain side of a trail talking to GOD and enjoying GOD’s beautiful creation. Buddy also enjoyed wood working.
