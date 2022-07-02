Kimberly Diane (Kimble) Jones

Kimberly was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother with a gentle spirit, beautiful smile, and contagious laugh. She went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a long battle with cancer. The morning of June 25, 2022, Kim passed away peacefully at MD Anderson Cancer Center while holding her sister’s hand.
Kimberly was born to the late Kimmie Nolan Kimble and Claudia Lee Covert on August 31, 1968 in Lufkin, TX. She lived in East TX with her husband Anson Jones where they enjoyed watching wildlife and nature together. She also adored her only grandson, Titan Jones and loved spending time with him and her two sons!
Survivors include husband, Anson Jones, son, Jake Jones and Susie Seguera, son and daughter-in-law Nick and Ashley Jones, grandson, Titan Jones, mother, Claudia Covert, sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Randy Lonnon, brothers, Chris Covert, Joey Covert, and the late Ben Covert, nieces, Kerri Lonnon and Kasey Lonnon, and nephew, Zack Lonnon. She also is survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her dearly as well.
Jesus called our precious, sweet Kim home saying, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4
We can be comforted knowing that Kim is no longer in pain. God has taken away her cancer and suffering and replaced it with His glorious rest.
There will be a memorial service held at the home of Anson Jones at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.