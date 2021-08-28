Billy Ray Johnson
O.T. Allen & Son FH – Alto, Texas 936 858-4111
Alto — Funeral services for Billy Ray Johnson, 89, of Alto will be Saturday, August 28, at 2 PM at the A. Frank Smith United Methodist Church in Alto with Rev. John Black officiating. Visitation will be starting at 1 PM at the church. Burial will follow in the Old Palestine Cemetery. Mr. Johnson passed away Thursday, August 26, in Alto. He was born May 13, 1932 in Alto, Texas to Raymon Royce Johnson and Ercelle Brunt Johnson. Billy Ray lived most of his life in Alto and was a cattleman. He was a member of the A. Frank Smith United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Alto Lions Club and the Alto Masonic Lodge #83. He had also served for several years on the Cherokee County Appraisal Revue Board and many years as a board member and president of the Old Palestine Cemetery Association. Billy Ray’s “computer” was a Big Chief tablet and a #2 pencil. He loved playing dominoes, fishing, camping and was always “looking for a good deal”. He is lovingly remembered by his family and friends for his “free advice”. Billy Ray was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ernest and Ford Johnson, sisters Wanda Marcus and Virginia Davis and twin granddaughters Toni and Jodi Johnson. He is survived by wife of 70 years Herland Johnson of Alto, sons & daughters-in-law Freddy and Cindy Johnson, Tony Ray and Judy Johnson and Raymon “Binky” and Lisa Johnson all of Alto, daughter & son-in-law Tessa and Kevin Pierce of Nacogdoches, sister Wilma Hansen of Houston, grandchildren Emily Gound, Courtney Landrum, Cole Johnson, Ben Johnson, Amy Guidry, Alicia Adkison, Luke Johnson, Shelby Pierce and Lauren Daniels as well as 19 great grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.