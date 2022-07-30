Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Nellie Lavonne Jones, 93, of Pollok will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with her grandsons Wade Modisette and Brent Modisette officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery with her grandson David Alexander officiating.

Mrs. Jones was born October 1, 1928 in Moody, Texas to the late Lula Frances (Slaughter) and John William Marsh, and died Monday, July 22, 2022 in a local hospice facility.