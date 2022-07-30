Funeral services for Nellie Lavonne Jones, 93, of Pollok will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with her grandsons Wade Modisette and Brent Modisette officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery with her grandson David Alexander officiating.
Mrs. Jones was born October 1, 1928 in Moody, Texas to the late Lula Frances (Slaughter) and John William Marsh, and died Monday, July 22, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Jones resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was a strong, hardworking woman. As a young woman she worked in the fields with her babies with her. Mrs. Jones co-owned Jones Mobil Station with her husband L.C. for 29 1/2 years. She loved her family deeply and doted on her grandchildren, attending their sports events and anything else they might be involved with. She enjoyed dinner out with family and friends. She never met a stranger and was a people person, hence enjoying her time at Carroway Funeral Home as a greeter. She enjoyed watching westerns and was a big Elvis fan.
Her greatest passion in life was her love for her Lord and leading others to know Him. When she and her husband L.C. both got saved together in 1952, they started a lifelong journey of spreading the love of the Lord through their participation in their church and the 13 mission trips to South America they took. Even in her most recent years she still helped in Children’s Church at O’Quinn Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Jeanie and Mike Alexander of Tyler and Joy Modisette of Pollok; grandsons and wives, Jon and Melissa Alexander of Flint, David and Carley Alexander of Seattle, Washington, Brent and Carol Modisette of Lufkin, and Wade Modisette of Pollok; great-grandchildren, Jace Alexander, MaKenzie Alexander, Collin Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Evan Alexander, Lance Modisette, Erin Modisette, Rachel Modisette, Bob Modisette, and Natali Wooten; sister-in-law, Betty Ellis of Oklahoma; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Dean and Faye Jones of Lufkin and Jerry Jones of Emory; special friends, Jeanne Modisette, Brenda Rye, Daphne Wood, Brianna Brown, Andy Brown, Debbie Curry, and Marilyn Arnold, recently deceased; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 67 years, L.C. Jones; sisters, Margaret Cline and Alvena Comer; brother, John Marsh, Jr.; and son-in-law, Collis Modisette.
Pallbearers will be Jon Alexander, Collin Alexander, Jace Alexander, Lance Modisette, Bob Modisette, and Andy Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made to O’Quinn Missionary Baptist Children’s Church, 7483 US Highway 69 N, Pollok, Texas, or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
