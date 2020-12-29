John Lee Huber
Funeral services for John Lee Huber, 70, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Huber was born June 26, 1950 in Houston, Texas to the late Lucille (Thompson) and John E. Huber, and died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Huber had resided in Lufkin for 35 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was the Delivery Manager at Lowe’s for more than 10 years. He enjoyed coin collecting and liked going to casinos with his friend Darrell Cook. Mr. Huber attended Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie (Smith) Huber of Lufkin; son, Jonathan Huber of Houston; daughter, Holly Larabee of Lufkin; sister, Dixie Goodwin of Pennsylvania; special friends, Jimmy Camp of Garrison and Jack and Flo Greene of Lufkin; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Rhett Smith, Darrell Cook, Daulton Cook, Jack Greene, and Roger Smith.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the services.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
