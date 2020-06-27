Lattie Hunter

Private graveside services for Lattie Hunter, 78, of San Augustine, were held for her family. She was born Nov. 15, 1941, in Center and died June 25, 2020, in Nacogdoches. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.

Bobby McMasters, Heather McMasters, John Robert McMasters

Services for Bobby McMasters, 38, Heather McMasters, 33, and John Robert McMasters, 8, of Bryan are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. The McMasters died June 24, 2020, in Bryan.

