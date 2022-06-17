William Morgan "Billy" Knight, Sr., 83, of Groveton died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in a local hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Knight was born January 28, 1939 in Bastrop, Louisiana to Willie Edna (Morgan) and Exie Rudolph Knight.
Mr. Knight served his country in the United States Navy. He was self-employed as a masonry contractor. Billy was a family man - he loved his wife, children and grandchildren more than anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and learning about history. He was an avid Houston Astros fan, and adored his little terrier companion, Laynee. Billy had a big heart and loved unconditionally. His sweet spirit and big smile will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Karen Knight of Groveton; daughters, Elisa Camille Benward and husband Bob of Blanchard, Louisiana, Melynda Morgan Knight of Groveton, Jennifer Knight of Gore, Oklahoma; grandsons, William Chadwick Knight, Shaun Lindel Knight and wife Jessica, all of Shreveport, Louisiana, Steven Bryan and wife Stacy of Blanchard, Louisiana, Daniel Laytham of Atlanta, Georgia, Harley Knight of Gore, Oklahoma; great-granddaughter, Morgan Maddisson Knight of Shreveport; eight other great-grandchildren; brother, David Knight and wife Katie of Conroe; sisters, Carol Livingston of Rowlett, Lynda Masterson and husband Dudley of Deer Park; mother-in-law, Fern "Mother Dear" Kirkley of Galveston; sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law, Judie and Kirby Lester of Texas City, Elise and Larry Lippincott of Corpus Christi; special friends, Bo and Cindy Kendrick, Zeth and Natasha Kendrick, Bubba and Davney Kendrick; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Morgan Knight, Jr.; brothers, Michael Knight, Rudy Knight; and sisters, Martha June Knight, and Dorothy Brubaker.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of CHI St. Luke's for their loving care.
