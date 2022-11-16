Funeral services for Billy Ray Allen, 85, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Brother Steve Cowart and Brother Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.
Mr. Allen was born May 22, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mattie L. (Tucker) and Ezra V. Allen, and died Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Allen was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He graduated from Central High School and attended Stephen F. Austin State University. Mr. Allen worked for Perry Brothers for 62 years, working in the print shop for awhile before moving to the warehouse.
Mr. Allen was an avid photographer and photographed many weddings around town. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys. He was a friendly person and never met a stranger. He, Billy Raines, Bill Ricks, and Gary Crane met every Tuesday and Thursday for breakfast and coffee, a tradition he looked forward to every week. Mr. Allen was a member of O’Quinn Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy (Russell) Allen of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Karen Allen of Pollok; grandson, Christopher Paul Allen of Pollok and fiancée Sarah Shelly of Conroe; sister, Annie Ruth Tucker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alton Allen; and sisters, Mabel Mathews, Beatrice Bourrous, and Mary Ellen Luce.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Luce, Ricky Gilbert, Andrew Tucker, Aaron Tucker, Hunter Gersbach, and Phil Gersbach.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Raines, Matthew Steveson, Malcom Allen, Randy Luce, Bill Ricks, and Gary Crane.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
