Funeral services for Billy Ray Allen, 85, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Brother Steve Cowart and Brother Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery.

Mr. Allen was born May 22, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mattie L. (Tucker) and Ezra V. Allen, and died Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence.