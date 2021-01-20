Funeral services for Mavis Pauline (Grisham) Calhoun, 96, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Ms. Calhoun was born March 31, 1924 in Colmesneil, Texas, to Perry Grisham and Lillie Mae (Sweetser) Grisham, and died Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Lufkin.
Ms. Calhoun attended Redland School and worked at the Lufkin State School for 30 years, 17 of which she had perfect attendance. She loved to play dominos, sing, and read her Bible. Ms. Calhoun attended Davisville Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ms. Calhoun is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Beamon and Doris Calhoun of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jeanette and Jerry Thompson of Zavalla; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Caryn Calhoun of Lufkin; son-in-law, JW Coey of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Laverne and Gary Tumbaga of Denton, TX, James Beamon and Krista Coey of Canton, TX, Leslie and Keith Riddle of Kemp, TX, Kayce and Doug Scheffler of McKinney, TX, Corey and Rifqa Calhoun of Lufkin, Karen Neal of Lufkin, Bryan Calhoun of Alabama, Jeremy and Jenny Thompson of Baytown, TX, Amanda and Mike Waterloo of Baytown, TX, Lacey Calhoun of Houston, TX, and Cody Tidwell of Pollok, TX; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers and 1 sister; daughter, Paulette Coey; son, Leon Calhoun; and great-grandson, Derek Neal.
Pallbearers will be Keith Riddle, Mike Waterloo, Doug Scheffler, Corey Calhoun, Bryan Calhoun and Thomas Nelson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Tidwell, Bobby Rape, and Kenneth Grisham.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
