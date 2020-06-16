Phyllis Angela Page Lambert
Funeral services for Phyllis Angela Page Lambert, 72, of Zavalla will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Cary Modisett and Cory Capps officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunk Havard Cemetery.
Mrs. Lambert was born June 28, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Lula Mae (Day) and Eulon Adron Page, and died Sunday, June 14, 2020 in a local nursing home.
At the age of 21 Mrs. Lambert married the love of her life, Gene Lambert, and they were married 45 years. She was a lifetime resident of Angelina County.
Mrs. Lambert graduated as Salutatorian from Zavalla High School Class of ‘65. She graduated from Memorial Hospital School of Radiology as a Radiologist Technician and worked for both Memorial and Woodland Heights Hospitals for many years, then went to work for Dr. Jerry Spinks MD for over 33 years before retiring in 2012. Mrs. Lambert was a member of Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ. She loved to read, play games, and do jigsaw puzzles. She loved going places with her husband and she loved the Lord. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Manuel Herrada of Diboll, Angela and Chris Lackey, Jeannie Lambert, all of Lufkin, and Christi Lambert of Zavalla; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Rhonda Lambert of Lufkin, Jonathan and April Lambert of Diboll; grandchildren, Caitlyn Lambert, Jesse Herrada, Shane Lackey, Gracey Lambert, Tatum Lambert, and Natalie Lambert, great-grandchildren, Madison Villarreal and Alex Herrada; sister and brother-in-law, Patti and Billy White of Huntington; brother, David Page of Lufkin; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nola and Ed Irvin of Alaska, Ann Hawkins, Virginia Getro, Alice and Walter Berry, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Lambert; son, Ronald “Herky” Lambert; granddaughter, Megan Villarreal; brother, John Page; and nephew, Caleb Page.
Pallbearers will be David Page, Chase Capps, Cory Capps, Shane Lackey, Jesse Herrada, and Adron Capps.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
