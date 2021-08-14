Shirley J. Ross
Graveside services for Shirley J. Ross, 83, of Pollok will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine County with Brother Keith Bickley officiating.
Mrs. Ross was born October 23, 1937 in the Goodwin Community of San Augustine County, Texas to the late Althea Evilee (Waggonner) and Joseph Adam Wall, and died Monday, August 9, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Ross had resided in Lufkin for 54 years. She retired from the Lufkin State Supported Living Center following 20 years employment in the clothing department and workshop. She enjoyed oil painting, collecting ceramic dolls, and working in her flower bed. Mrs. Ross was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Ron Crocker of Lufkin; Monique and Joe Egan of Boerne, Adrienne and William Warren of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Rhonda Ross of Pollok; grandsons and spouses, Mark and Amanda Crocker, Chase and Callie Crocker, Hunter Ross and Tanner Ross; granddaughters and spouses, Casey and Brandi Weeks, Erin and Justin Hearn, Whitney Wright, Heather and Josh Harrison, Shelby and Zachary Salinas; great-grandchildren, Taylor Crocker, Payton Lynn Crocker, Audrey Crocker, Hank Crocker, Presley Wright, Easton Hearn, Bennett Hearn, Silas Harrison and Hattie Harrison; sister, Bertie Goodwin of Goodwin; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 59 years, George Alton Ross, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Mark Crocker, Chase Crocker, Hunter Ross, Tanner Ross, Josh Harrison, Justin Hearn, Zach Salinas, and Joe Egan.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
