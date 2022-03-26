Services for Doloris Endsley, 90, of Huntington, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Russell Bryan and Bro. Robert Horn officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Endsley was born October 31, 1931 in Glazier, Texas, the daughter of the late Vera (Stone) and Albert Farnsworth. She passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in a Houston hospital.
Mrs. Endsley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being with her family. She enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, quilting and crocheting. She was a member of Johnson Baptist Church. She was retired from Huntington ISD after serving for 25 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Allen; son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Diane Endsley; grandchildren, Melinda Noble, Jamie Dudley, Clay, Nathaniel and Allie Endsley; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Wren, Abigail, Penelope, Rose, Josephene, Quentin, Alex, Hope and Patrick; and a number of other family members.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Endsley was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin C. Endsley in 1987; and 6 siblings.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and men from her church.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
