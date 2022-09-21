Graveside services for Gary Joe Pierce Sr., 66, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Deadwood Cemetery in Panola County with Pastor Chet Strain officiating.
Mr. Pierce was born on January 17, 1956, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Joe Curtis Pierce and Mary Francis (Barfield) Pierce, and died Sunday, September 19, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mr. Pierce enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, he was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his life.
He is survived by his son, Gary Pierce Jr. and Kim Rowell of Lufkin; son, Jeremy Pierce of Lufkin; grandsons, Grayson Pierce, Ethan Pierce, Kason Pierce, Kaine Allen, Kaden Allen of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Cindy Pierce of Lufkin; nephew and wife, Cody and Shay Pierce of Lufkin; niece, Amanda Pierce of Lufkin; grandnephew, Cash Pierce of Lufkin; grandniece, Paisley Pierce of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Martin Brashear, Cody Pierce, Gary Pierce Jr, Jeremy Pierce, Adam Alderman, and Larry Collier.
Special Memorials will be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023
Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.