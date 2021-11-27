carroway lufkin square sept 2021

Sandra Kay Griffin

Services for Sandra Kay Griffin, 72, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home.

Mrs. Griffin, a teacher at Central ISD for 32 years, was born May 23, 1949, and died Friday, November 26, 2021 in a local hospital.

Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.

