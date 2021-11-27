Sandra Kay Griffin Nov 27, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandra Kay GriffinServices for Sandra Kay Griffin, 72, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home.Mrs. Griffin, a teacher at Central ISD for 32 years, was born May 23, 1949, and died Friday, November 26, 2021 in a local hospital.Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles1 person dies in wreck on Lufkin's Loop 287Police identify crash victim as chamber employeeAuthorities find one dead inside submerged vehicle at Marions Ferry Boat Ramp18-wheeler drives through AutoZone early Wednesday morningAngelina County Sheriff's Office ID man found off boat ramp; they do not suspect foul playLocal, state and federal investigation leads to drug arrestMail truck rolls over on Loop 287 early Tuesday morningConflicting information: Child care administrator says students will attend charter school, while others say plans involve Diboll ISD and would strain district’s resourcesDiboll man dies after falling in cell at Nacogdoches County JailOne dead, another in serious condition after two separate shooting incidents in Nacogdoches Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
