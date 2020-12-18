Cecilia Magaly Alfaro
Funeral services for Cecilia Magaly Alfaro, 46, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Alex Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Cecilia was born October 4, 1974 in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico, to Maximiliano Valadez and Belen Lopez Valadez, and died Sunday, December 13, 2020 in The Woodlands.
Cecilia loved her church, she was a Sunday school teacher, along with being a drama and music teacher at Iglesia Sobre la Roca. Cecilia loved making decorations and being a hairstylist.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Alfaro of Lufkin; son, Jorge Saucedo of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Sara Valadez of Lufkin, TX; son, Lazaro Valadez of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Kyla and David Alonso of Waco, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Selena and Carlos Moreno of Dallas, TX; brothers and sisters, Reginaldo Sanchez, Aurora Sanchez, Alma Rosa Riojas, Teresa Samaniego, Felipe DeJesus Valadez, Ramiro Valadez, Juanita Valadez.
She was preceded in death by mother, Belen Lopez.
Pallbearers will be Lazaro Valadez, Jorge Riojas, Luis Cardona, Julian Soto, Antareous Thornton, Carlos Moreno, and David Alonso.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
