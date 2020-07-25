Ronda Ackerman
Ronda Ackerman, 62, of Diboll, died at her home on July 23, 2020. She was born July 16, 1958. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary in Burke.
William Keith Burks
Services for William Keith Burks, 57, of Chireno, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. He was born Nov. 7, 1962, in Nacogdoches and died July 23, 2020, at a Lufkin hospital.
Wade Oliphant
Services for Wade Oliphant, 66, are pending with All Families Mortuary. He was born June 15, 1954, and died July 24, 2020.
Bobby W. Smith
Services for Bobby W. Smith, 72, are pending with All Families Mortuary. He was born Jan. 2, 1948, and died July 22, 2020.
