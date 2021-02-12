Jerome Lavern McGaughey (Jerry or Mac)
Mr. McGaughey, 97, was born January 3, 1924 in Huntington, Texas, to Hector Jerome (Romey) and Nancy (Mott) McGaughey, and died February 6, 2021 peacefully in his home with his wife, Linda, by his side. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. McGaughey served his country in the United States Army Engineers during World War II. He was stationed in New Guinea, Phillippines and Japan.
After the war, he returned to Lufkin and worked for Texas Foundries. He eventually worked up to Controller of the company then to Vice- President. Later he became Managing Partner of Texas Foundries and retired after 43 years.
His retirement years were spent at his lake house, boating, fishing and gardening. He looked forward to his daily morning work-out and enjoyed traveling. He visited all fifty states in the United States and many countries around the world. He experienced 20 enjoyable cruises with Riverboat cruising being his favorite.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed learning and keeping up with current events. Mr. McGaughey joined Lufkin’s First Baptist Church in 1946 and was a past Sunday School teacher. He was also a member of the Lions Club, Rotary Club, Masonic Lodge, poker club, several dance clubs, and bridge club.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Linda McGaughey of Lufkin; daughter, Linda Asher of Surprise, Arizona; grandson, Chris Burns of Phoenix, Arizona; step-son, John Turpin of St. Helens, Oregon; sister, Christine Hughes of Conroe and numerous nieces and nephews including special nephews Gary Lewin, David McGaughey and Burtis McGaughey.
Upon the death of his brother, Burtis, he became legal guardian to nephews Burtis and David. In addition to his parents, Mr. McGaughey was preceded in death by step-daughter, Tracy Turpin, brothers, C.B., Burtis, Buren, Kester (Earlene), and sister, Delila Lewin.
Mr. McGaughey was a very gentle, kind-hearted man who loved God, his country and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Many thanks to Hospice in the Pines for the compassionate care Mr. McGaughey received and a very special thank you to Nurse Prebble Speabham, Chaplains M.E Lyons and Randy Brown, C.N.A.’s Tyisha Tanner, Shunqrela Holoman and Nicole Moore who went beyond the call of duty. They were truly a blessing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
