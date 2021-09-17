Funeral services for Cathy (Ripper) Boulware, 56, of Zavalla, will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Larry Innerarity officiating. Interment will follow at the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mrs. Boulware was born February 23, 1965, in East Bernard, Texas, to Alfred Ripper, Sr. and Shirley (Waters) Ripper, and died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Boulware was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. She was an Angelina County 4-H leader alongside her husband Jeffrey for many years. Mrs. Boulware was also a member of Angelina County Texas Farm Bureau. She was employed by Huntington ISD Special Services and loved working with kids. Mrs. Boulware was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan and a Golden State Warriors fan and was on an episode of Lonestar Law. She always saw the good in people and never met a bad person. Whoever met her always said how sweet and kind she was. Mrs. Boulware always put others first and made sure everyone was included. She loved her dogs, Alto and Kirby.
She is survived by her daughter, Brittany Fishar and granddaughter Sophia of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Carly Boulware and grandson Reed of Zavalla; daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Steven Nerren and grandchildren Addison and Rayson of Pollok; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Kelvin Wade of Nacogdoches; brother, Alfred Ripper, Jr. of Navasota; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Julie Ripper of Oakhurst; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Renea Ripper of Nacogdoches; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John “Bob” and Janeice Boulware of Zavalla; brother-in-law, John Boulware of Zavalla; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Tara Boulware of Zavalla; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mrs. Boulware was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey W. Boulware; parents, Alfred Ripper, Sr. and Shirley Ripper; and sister-in-law, Jerri Kay Ripper.
Pallbearers will be Larry Joiner, David Flowers, Justin Boulware, Seth Ripper, Ethan Ripper, Andrew Duncan, Ryan Merrell, and Will Boseley.
Honorary pallbearers Alfred Ripper, Jr., Edward Ripper, Greg Ripper, Kelvin Wade, Jimmy Boulware, John Boulware, and Jackson Boulware.
In lieu of flowers, special memorials may be made to the Angelina County 4-H Club, 2201 S. Medford Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
