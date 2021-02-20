Judy Anglin
Judy Anglin, 78, of Broaddus, died Feb. 19, 2021, in Lufkin. She was born Nov. 5, 1942. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary in Lufkin.
Jodi Grandgeorge Dunn
Graveside services for Jodi Grandgeorge Dunn, 46, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Pollok Cemetery. Mrs. Dunn was born July 18, 1974 in Lufkin and died Feb. 18, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Stacey Ann Gladney
Graveside services for Stacey Ann Gladney, 53, of Nacogdoches, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at All Families Mortuary in Lufkin. She was born Nov. 14, 1967, and died Feb. 10, 2021, in Houston.
