Virginia Ramsey
Graveside services for Virginia Ramsey, 82, of Longview will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10 am at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Virginia went to be with the Lord in early afternoon of December 8, 2020.
Virginia was born on December 28, 1937 to parents Paul and Rosie Pitts. She devoted her life the medical care of others, working as a Medical Secretary for many years; and then at the age of 37 began her Nursing Certifications. Virginia worked as a Nurse at Good Shepherd Medical Center for 30 years, retiring as a Charge Nurse. She also had a passion for the Love of Christ, and an avid church goer.
Above all of the things in Virginia’s life, nothing was above her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rosie Pitts; her husband John B. Ramsey; brother Vernon Paul Pitts; and sister Patricia Ann Pitts. Those left to cherish their memories of Virginia include her children John Paul Ramsey, Gary L. Ramsey and Catherine Wright; grandchildren Christina McCarley and her husband Dustin, Joseph Ramsey, James E. Ramsey, Brian Hayes and wife April, J.D. Ramsey, and Tristan Ramsey; and 5 great-grandchildren. Virginia will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
