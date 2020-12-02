On Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Betty Jean Jackson McCuistion, incredible sister, wife, mother and grandmother died after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Betty was born on July 2, 1933 in Orangeburg, SC to Hammie Murray and Dollie Robinson Jackson. She was the youngest of four and enjoyed growing up surrounded by aunts, uncles & cousins. She was Salutatorian of her high school class and drum major of the high school band. After graduating from Winthrop College with a degree in English, Betty, her sister Joyce & a friend moved to Houston, Texas to teach. Soon Betty met an accountant/cowboy neighbor, fell in love with and married Jack McCuistion on July 20, 1958. Theirs was a match made in heaven…
Together they raised two daughters, Jan and Linda, who considered their parents the “best in the world”. Betty chose to stay home with her girls and became the number one volunteer at her daughters’ schools and their many other activities. She also loved serving over 30 years as a “Pink Lady” hospital volunteer in Nederland, TX and then Lufkin, TX.
Betty enjoyed her wonderful bridge friends, golf buddies, book club cohorts and fabulous travel companions, ultimately visiting five out of seven continents. Betty’s biggest passion was her family, especially after her 4 grandchildren were born. Granny made sure her grandchildren knew the importance of God, family, hard work and the depth of a grandparent’s love. Even after losing her devoted husband Jack to pancreatic cancer in 1994, Betty’s strength of faith enabled her to continue living a life full of love, joy, and laughter with family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Margie Laughery and husband David, her brother James Jackson and wife Sue and son-in-law Jay Downey. She is survived by daughter Jan Stolze and husband Michael (Southlake, TX), daughter Linda Downey (College Station, TX), grandchildren Jerry Downey (Chicago, IL), Jacob Downey (Leander, TX), Sarah Stolze (Austin, TX), Melanie Stolze (Southlake, TX) and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins in TX, NC, and SC.
Betty’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for the incredible love and compassionate care shown by Dr. Richard Smith and staff, Dr. Erin Fleener and everyone with The Cancer Clinic & her amazing team from Hospice Brazos Valley.
Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Brazos Valley or the charity of your choice.
Services in care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.