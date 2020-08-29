Roby Tanner
Services for Roby Tanner, 77, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Taner died Aug. 28, 2020, in Center.
Yvonne Mundy Valentine
Services for Yvonne Mundy Valentine, 90, of Broaddus, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Broaddus Pentecostal Church, 1402 state Highway 147. Interment will follow at Broaddus Cemetery. Mrs. Valentine was born Oct. 16, 1929, in Colfax, Louisiana, and died Aug. 26, 2020, in Houston. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.
Claudie Fae Williams
Graveside services for Claudie Fae Williams, 82, of Nacogdoches, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Pine Grove Cemetery. Ms. Williams was born July 31, 1938, in Rusk County and died Aug. 27, 2020, in Nacogdoches. All Families Mortuary, directors.
